A New York Giants Pro Bowler is dealing with an injury scare ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the Washington Commanders.

The 33rd Team’s NFL reporter Ari Meirov revealed that wide receiver Malik Nabers will miss today’s practice due to back tightness but should be available for the game.

“Giants WR Malik Nabers is not practicing today due to back tightness, but HC Brian Daboll said he should be fine for Sunday’s game vs. the Washington Commanders,” Meirov posted on X.

#Giants WR Malik Nabers is not practicing today due to back tightness, but HC Brian Daboll said he should be fine for Sunday's game vs. the Washington Commanders.



The final injury report comes out later today. pic.twitter.com/P79VUKQpux — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 5, 2025

The Giants are looking to make a statement out of the gate with new quarterback Russell Wilson and put behind the stench of last year’s 3-14 campaign.

Giants Monitor Key Players Ahead of Season Opener

Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Even though Nabers should be fine for Sunday, his back tightness will be worth monitoring during the game. The 22-year-old is an explosive playmaker the Giants can’t afford to lose.

If Nabers’ back tightness worsens Sunday, Wilson will need to rely more on the receiving corps of Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt and Beaux Collins.

During Nabers’ rookie season, he set the franchise record for receptions with 109, along with 1,204 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He also made his first Pro Bowl.

On another injury front, Daboll said left tackle Andrew Thomas will practice today and be reassessed by the medical staff afterward, according to Giants.com’s Dan Salomone.

Brian Daboll said OT Andrew Thomas will practice today. They will meet with the medical staff after practice and see where he is. They will back down WR Malik Nabers today but he will be fine for the game. His back is a little tight. — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) September 5, 2025

Thomas was limited to just six games in 2024 after suffering a season-ending foot injury. He was on the physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp but returned to practice on Aug. 21.

In 2023, Thomas played just 10 games due to a hamstring injury.

The Giants are 5.5-point underdogs against the Commanders.