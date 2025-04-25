Fuel added to rumors Steelers will soon trade George Pickens: 4 landing spots during NFL Draft, including the Cowboys

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The rumors have swirled for weeks that the Pittsburgh Steelers could move talented but difficult wide receiver George Pickens this offseason. Furthermore, the assumption by many is that when the NFL Draft arrives, trade talks could heat up. Well, earlier this week, FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz added fuel to the recent speculation.

“Multiple teams have brought up Steelers WR George Pickens in trade discussions, and he’s a name to watch this week,” he reported. “Pittsburgh isn’t actively shopping him, but the conversations have taken place.”

Then, soon after his initial report, the insider noticed an interesting piece of evidence that might prove the receiver knows he could be on his way out this week. Pickens stopped following the team on social media. With Round 1 of the draft in the rearview, if he is traded, there is a very good chance it could happen over the next couple of days.

With that in mind, let’s look at four franchises that could push to make a George Pickens trade tonight.

New England Patriots

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots have made a lot of moves in the offseason to improve the defense for new head coach Mike Vrabel. But with a potential franchise QB in Drake Maye, they must get him more help on offense. They did that by drafting tackle Will Campbell at fourth overall. But they need more impact weapons for the young QB. Giving up one of their high-value pick in Round 3 of 4 picks for Pickens makes sense.

Dallas Cowboys

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys were linked to the top receivers in this year’s class with their pick in Round 1. However, they made the smart move and went offensive line at No. 12. However, receiver is a priority in this year’s draft. They may not be blown away by the top of this year’s receiver class and could feel giving up their pick in Round 2 or 3 for Pickens is worth it to be CeeDee Lamb’s wingman in 2025.

Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

With the sixth overall pick, the Las Vegas Raiders got new head coach Pete Carroll the bruising back he wanted. But the offense could use more impact players in 2025. Pickens feels like a classic Raider player, and he could definitely be wearing silver-and-black after this weekend.

Indianapolis Colts

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

While they will be a long shot, don’t sleep on the Indianapolis Colts as a potential George Pickens trade suitor on Friday night. They used their top pick in 2025 on talented tight end Tyler Warren and already have a star running back in Jonathan Taylor. Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones need all the help and options they can get on offense. Trading a day two or three pick for the Steelers receiver is not out of the question.