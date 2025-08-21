A notable NFL expert added a bunch of fuel to the speculation that the Minnesota Vikings could target a reunion with former star receiver Adam Thielen.

This week, rumors emerged that the Vikings were working the phones in pursuit of adding a wide receiver before they open the new season in a couple of weeks. Well, on Wednesday night, they made a move. However, it was a deal that sent defensive tackle Harrison Phillips to the New York Jets for a pair of sixth-rounders.

Well, those extra draft picks could be assets they use in a potential trade for a receiver. And according to NFL Network league insider Tom Pelissero, Vikings fan-favorite Adam Thielen is on their wishlist.

“Why are the Vikings, a team that is built to win right now and has Super Bowl aspirations, trading away one of their starters? One, they really like their young players at that position. Two, the Vikings are seriously exploring acquiring a veteran wide receiver in the next several days… There are a bunch of wide receivers who are potentially available. There are several names that it could end up being, but one of them is someone Vikings fans know well, Adam Thielen.” Tom Pelissero

Adam Thielen stats (2024): 48 catches, 615 yards, 5 touchdowns, 12.8 yards per catch

Thielen had some big seasons for the Vikings in 2017 and ’18 when he earned Pro Bowl honors after posting 1,276 and 1,373 receiving yards, respectively. However, injury woes led to down years in the following four seasons.

He would go on to join the Carolina Panthers in free agency two years ago. And he had a big bounce-back season in 2023 with 1,014 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Pelissero mentioned the Panthers have been unwilling to part with the Minnesota native. However, maybe those two now sixth-round picks could entice the Panthers to part with the 34-year-old.