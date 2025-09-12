For the fourth time since 2022 — including facing each other in two Super Bowls — the Philadelphia Eagles will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles are surprisingly road favorites from -1 to -1.5 depending on the sportsbook.

The Chiefs have never started a season 0-2 in the Patrick Mahomes Era, and the future Hall of Fame quarterback has only lost two consecutive games four times in his career.

Philadelphia heads into the unfriendly confines of Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Can they pull out a win to go 2-0 on the season? Here are four keys to victory for the Birds.

Contain Mahomes Magic

Mahomes remains Mahomes, and even without his greatest playmaker cast around him, he can still create magic with his arm and legs. In Kansas City’s Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil, he threw for 258 yards and one touchdown while adding a team-high 57 rushing yards and another score.

In Super Bowl 59, Philadelphia contained Mahomes by winning the battle at the line of scrimmage and pressuring him throughout the night. He was sacked six times and threw two interceptions in the Eagles’ 40-22 championship victory. However, this defense looks much different without Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, Brandon Graham, Darius Slay and C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

In last week’s season-opening win over Dallas, the Eagles failed to record a sack or quarterback hit on Dak Prescott. They only pressured Prescott on 34.3% of his drop backs, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Olivia Reiner. With All-Pro defensive tackle Jalen Carter back on the field — unless he decides to spit on Mahomes like he did Prescott — Philadelphia should generate pressure against an average Chiefs offensive line.

Limit Secondary Deficiencies

New cornerback Adoree’ Jackson endured a brutal Eagles debut. The free-agent acquisition was targeted seven times by Prescott in Week 1, allowing five receptions for 103 yards — an average of 20.6 yards per catch — with every reception resulting in a first down. He was also flagged for pass interference and pancaked on Miles Sanders’ 49-yard run.

Jackson should fare better against a Chiefs receiving corps dealing with Xavier Worthy’s shoulder injury and playing without suspended Rashee Rice. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown aren’t in the same class as CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Jackson should have an easier time defending Kansas City’s receivers on Sunday — if not, he might not be long for this roster.

More Explosive Plays for Brown and Smith

A.J. Brown didn’t record his first target and only catch until less than two minutes remained in the Week 1 game. DeVonta Smith managed just three receptions for 16 yards. Despite the victory, new offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo will want to get his two stars involved early and often.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert decimated Kansas City’s secondary, throwing for 318 yards and three touchdowns, and Los Angeles doesn’t possess the same caliber receivers Philadelphia does. Patullo needs to call explosive downfield plays for both Brown and Smith, which would also open up the running game for Saquon Barkley — whom the Chiefs held in check during the Super Bowl.

Against Dallas, Jalen Hurts threw for 152 yards, with 51 coming on a long pass to Jahan Dotson. No other receiver had a reception longer than nine yards. That must change against Kansas City.

Limit Chris Jones

The Eagles offensive line faces a tough test against three-time All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones, who recorded three hurries and two stops last week, according to Pro Football Focus. (A stop is “a play where a defender makes a tackle, and the location of the tackle means the play is a successful one for the defense.”)

With three-time All-Pro left guard Landon Dickerson banged up, containing Jones becomes even more challenging. Dickerson underwent meniscus surgery on his right knee during training camp and dealt with a back injury heading into the Cowboys game, which he couldn’t finish after playing 52 of the offense’s 63 snaps.

If Dickerson goes down again, backup Brett Toth will be tasked with blocking Jones — a matchup the All-Pro can exploit.

Prediction

On paper, Philadelphia currently has the better roster. However, they’re entering a hellacious environment at Arrowhead where Mahomes and Kansas City will look to avoid an 0-2 start.

This won’t be the 40-22 rout Philadelphia put on Kansas City in the Super Bowl and will likely be more of a grind-it-out affair, which favors the Eagles.

FINAL SCORE: Eagles 27, Chiefs 20

PREDICTION RECORD: 1-0