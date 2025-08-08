After playing in just four games in 2024 due to a shoulder injury, David Andrews opted to retire in June instead of playing a 10th season after being released by the New England Patriots in March.

Andrews started 121 games in nine years for the Patriots, and greatly exceeded expectations as an undrafted free agent in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Georgia product won two Super Bowls with New England and was one of the better centers in football for most of his career.

With Andrews off the team, the Patriots signed Garrett Bradbury to a two-year deal to be his replacement. The 30-year-old spent six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before being released this offseason.

Bradbury has a ton of experience as a starter, but based on reports, it sounds like he’s having an uninspiring training camp. Ben Brown was taking first-team reps at one point during New England’s joint practice with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday.

The center position for the Patriots is in a horrific state, so one fan tried to convince Andrews to come out of retirement and take back his old job. However, based on his response, it looks like Andrews is more than happy to stay retired.

The 33-year-old posted a GIF of DJ Khaled saying “Let’s Golf” in response to the fan on X, implying that he is enjoying retirement.

Andrews doesn’t seem interested in coming out of retirement, and that’s bad news for New England. The team desperately needs to find a competent starting center to protect quarterback Drake Maye and open up lanes in the rushing attack, and Bradbury has been a major disappointment so far in camp.

The Patriots open the preseason on Friday versus the Commanders. The center position will be one to watch throughout the night, especially if Bradbury and Brown struggle.