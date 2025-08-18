Two preseason games are now in the books, and teams are beginning to get an idea of what their rosters are going to look like. Some teams are content, while others are scouring the free agent market hoping to make some last-minute improvements.

One free agent who is surprisingly still available is edge-rusher Matt Judon. Judon spent the 2024 season with the Atlanta Falcons and collected 41 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks in 17 games. The veteran improved as the season went on as he was still dealing with a lingering injury suffered in 2023.

The news around Judon has been quiet, likely due to his age, but now the veteran is going on a visit. Per NFL insider Aaron Wilson, Judon is visiting with the Dolphins and is expected to sign “barring anything unforeseen.”

Four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Matthew Judon set to meet today with #Dolphins and is expected to join them, barring anything unforeseen, per league source. Judon, 32, has 72 career sacks, 5.5 last year for #Falcons previously #Patriots #Ravens @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/veh1A4LfRs — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 18, 2025

This fit makes sense. The Dolphins have Bradley Chubb and Chop Robinson in place as the starting edge-rushers, but the depth behind that duo is lacking. Judon is a multiple time Pro Bowler who has plenty of experience in the AFC East.

2023 and 2024 were down years for Judon, but the edge-rusher was one of the best at his position before that. In 2022, Judon racked up 15.5 sacks for the Patriots and the veteran earned Pro Bowl selections in two of his three seasons in Foxboro.

Judon’s career began in Baltimore with the Ravens. From 2016-20, Judon collected 34.5 sacks and 54 tackles for loss for the team and earned his first two Pro Bowl selections.

Considering Judon’s play improved as the 2024 season went on, it seems like the veteran could still contribute in 2025. The veteran won’t have to face the pressure of being relied upon to start, either, which should also help.

If Judon does sign with Miami, he will reunite with the Patriots in Week 2.