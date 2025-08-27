The New England Patriots released guard Cole Strange ahead of the 4 p.m. ET deadline on Tuesday, as the team was working to get its roster down to 53 players.

Strange lost his starting spot at left guard in training camp and had a rough preseason, so it’s no surprise that this time in New England is over. However, just a day after being released by the Patriots, the former first-round pick has found a new NFL home in the AFC West.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Strange is joining the Cleveland Browns and is expected to get elevated to the active roster at some point.

“Former Patriots first-round pick Cole Strange is signing with the Browns’ practice squad with the idea of being elevated to their active roster,” Schefter said on X.

Though Strange played just three games last year due to injury and is a below-average player, his 29 games of starting experience do hold some value. However, his health is becoming a question mark, as Strange has missed 21 contests over the last two years.

Having solid depth on the offensive line is always a major plus. Strange will provide that for a Browns squad that needs to protect the quarterback at an elite level in 2025 for the team to have any chance of being competitive.