Jay Cutler, the former NFL quarterback known for his time with the Chicago Bears and as the world’s funniest meme – Smokin’ Jay – today finds himself in the headlines for reasons unrelated to the gridiron.

Cutler, who retired from professional football in 2017 and has since kept a relatively low profile, was arrested in Franklin, Tennessee, last October.

The arrest stemmed from a car accident in which Cutler, driving a White Ram truck, allegedly rear-ended another vehicle. He faced a series of charges that included DUI, possession of a handgun while intoxicated, failure to exercise due care to avoid a collision, and violation of implied consent laws.

A search of his vehicle uncovered not one but two firearms: a rifle in the backseat and a loaded Glock handgun in the center console.

On Tuesday, Cutler, a first-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2006 and a one-time Pro Bowl selection, accepted a plea deal related to the incident.

It includes jail time.

Details of Jay Cutler’s Plea Deal

Cutler pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence as part of a plea deal in a Tennessee court.

Under the agreement, the charges of failure to exercise due care, implied consent violation, and possession of a handgun while under the influence were dismissed. However, he must forfeit the loaded pistol and rifle found in his truck.

Cutler was also sentenced to four days in jail to be served next month, along with a $350 fine, one year of unsupervised probation, and mandatory attendance at a DUI safety class.

Additionally, his driver’s license has been revoked as part of the penalties imposed.

Jay Cutler is Headed to Prison.



The Former Star QB has agreed to a plea deal stemming from an October 2024 DUI where he was in a minor accident but offered the other driver $2000 to keep it quiet, the other driver declined and called the police.



Jay will spend 4-days in jail. pic.twitter.com/foS8F2LRBr — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) August 26, 2025

RELATED: 20 biggest NFL draft busts of all time: Zach Wilson among biggest NFL Draft busts ever

Knew He was in Trouble

While the plea deal allows Jay Cutler to escape with a relatively minimal level of punishment, any jail time has to be considered serious. And the former quarterback apparently knew he was in trouble after the accident.

Suspecting he had an issue on his hands, Cutler allegedly offered the driver of the other vehicle $2,000 not to involve the police. He also reportedly tried to flee the scene.

The other party involved in the crash told dispatchers the driver of the other vehicle had rear-ended him and was attempting to flee the scene. The man says Cutler allegedly offered him $2,000 if he did not call police. https://t.co/MDCEruNpS2 — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) October 18, 2024

Cutler made in excess of $122 million during his NFL career. Perhaps he should have tried a little more than $2,000, though paying off a witness is never a good idea. But … if you’re going to do it, maybe don’t be so stingy is all I’m saying.

After the other driver contacted 911, police arrived and found Cutler displaying signs of intoxication, including the smell of alcohol, bloodshot eyes, and slurred speech. Which to be fair, is how Smokin’ Jay normally looks. It’s part of his appeal.

One of the biggest questions involving the arrest is, why does Jay Cutler think he’s a gangster? Bro had a loaded Glock in his console? In Franklin? Which Cove describes as “the safest and most popular city in Tennessee,” which “sees virtually no crime every year”?

Nobody says they survived the mean streets of Franklin, Tennessee. Yet, this dude has a gun in the console and a rifle floating around in his back seat.

Cutler played quarterback in the NFL primarily for the Chicago Bears from 2009 to 2016, during which time he was often criticized for his perceived lack of emotion and durability.

Although he did lead the Bears to the playoffs in 2010.