It’s no secret that the Chicago Bears have not had the best luck with quarterbacks in recent times. In fact, the Bears have been one of the NFL’s cursed teams when it comes to the most important positions in sports.

One of the quarterbacks who was supposed to be the answer was Justin Fields. Fields was drafted by the team in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and at times, looked to be the franchise passer the team desperately needed.

Unfortunately, though, Fields was never able to maintain consistency and ended up being shipped to Pittsburgh for the 2024 season. Fields couldn’t secure his spot on the Steelers either, and ended up signing with the New York Jets this offseason.

The Jets are another team that has had abysmal luck at quarterback, and the hope is that Fields can finally put it all together with the team. However, after the last preseason game, it’s fair to say that it’s not looking promising.

Against the Giants, Fields did not look like a starting NFL quarterback. The passer completed just 1-of-5 passes for 4 yards and ended with a 39.6 passer rating. Fields threw several inaccurate passes and failed to hit wide-open targets a couple of times.

Awful: Every Justin Fields throw and run against the Giants in tonight's preseason game.



• 1-5

• 0 TDs

• 0 INTs

• 4 yards

• 39.6 passer rating



Fields looked bad really bad 😬pic.twitter.com/SkCY98DLrd — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 17, 2025

Of course, it’s just the preseason, but it’s not encouraging that Fields looked so bad. Even worse is that the Giants weren’t playing all of their starters, so Fields’ bad showing didn’t even come against elite competition.

The Jets signed Fields to a two-year deal worth $20 million annually and Fields certainly hasn’t looked like a $20 million quarterback so far. Fields and the Jets are set to close out the preseason next weekend against the Eagles. It’s unknown yet if the passer will play anymore this preseason, but it wouldn’t be surprising if he did considering the poor results so far.

The team will kick off the regular season against Fields’ former team, the Steelers, on September 7. Will Fields impress against his old team, or will he prove they made the correct decision in letting him walk?