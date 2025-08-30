It is always fun to draft wide receivers when the pool is still strong, but it can still be challenging to choose the right ones once the top names are gone. We are going to examine a rookie and a veteran pass catcher who are listed among Dr. Roto’s top 20 wide receivers and see if I can provide some clarity on who to select when making your fantasy football draft decision.

WR Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

Tetairoa McMillan was selected eighth overall in this year’s NFL draft out of Arizona by the Carolina Panthers. McMillan comes in to instantly be QB Bryce Young’s top target in HC Dave Canales’ offense. The former Arizona Wildcat boasts a 6-foot-4 frame, which was used to its fullest while at Arizona.

In just three seasons, McMillan racked up over 3,400 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns. The talent is there if the Panthers can put it together on offense this season.

1/ The #Panthers posted highlights of their joint practice with the Browns 🧵



First in 7 on 7s, Bryce Young fires a ball to a Tetairoa McMillan, who makes an impressive catch with extension and incredible hands pic.twitter.com/j2mkLKOElp — Edgar Salmingo, Jr. ✌🏽 (@PanthersAnalyst) August 6, 2025

Young was benched last season before being re-inserted into the starting position after an Andy Dalton injury. Once the 24-year-old signal-caller regained the helm under center, he played much better and showed promise to live up to the first overall pick just a few years ago.

With another offseason in Canales’s offensive playbook and a big target to throw the ball to, this sets the stage for McMillan to have an immediate impact on the field and in your fantasy lineup.

Dr. Roto has McMillan listed as his PPR WR18.

WR Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

Courtland Sutton enjoyed a good bounce-back season in 2024, surpassing 1,000 receiving yards for the first time since 2019. He also caught eight touchdowns with a rookie Bo Nix under center. Sutton is still the clear-cut WR1 in Denver with guys like Marvin Mims, Troy Franklin, and Pat Bryant firmly behind him.

HC Sean Payton and the front office added other veteran players like J.K. Dobbins and Evan Engram to shore up the running back and tight end rooms, aiming to take this offense to the next level.

Courtland Sutton showed up to every offseason program/practice this offseason.



Payton talked about him.



“I think Courtland, he’s a resource for the team from a leadership perspective. There’s a work ethic, and a toughness and a consistency day-to-day that I think is a great… pic.twitter.com/u3XzzW7wnB — Cody Roark (@CodyRoarkNFL) June 6, 2025

Make no bones about it, though, Sutton is Nix’s favorite target. Don’t believe me? Of Sutton’s 81 receptions in 2024, a whopping 57 of those went for first downs. With a new extension on the books, Sutton is looking to repeat his stellar season in 2025.

Dr. Roto has Sutton listed as his PPR WR20.

Conclusion: Sutton over McMillan

Both of these receivers are going to see plenty of looks this season from their young quarterbacks. However, Sutton is entering his eighth year in the NFL, and he has established himself well in the league. McMillan is a rookie, and there is usually an adjustment period for first-year players, unless you are an outlier like Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, or Malik Nabers.

I don’t believe that McMillan is on the same level as these guys. I will lean towards Sutton in this particular case.