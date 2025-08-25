Despite signing Aaron Rodgers for the 2025 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are still looking for a franchise quarterback they haven’t had since Ben Roethlisberger retired after the 2021 season. Could the Steel Curtain make a play for a former first-round quarterback who was just recently benched?

ESPN NFL analyst Bill Barnwell believes the Steelers should reach out to the Indianapolis Colts about Anthony Richardson, the fourth-overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft who will be backing up Daniel Jones. It’s been a roller coaster for Richardson in his first two seasons in the NFL. He was limited to just four games his rookie year due to a season-ending shoulder injury, but showed flashes of potential while healthy. He completed 50-of-84 passes for 577 yards with three touchdowns and one interception, while rushing for 136 yards and four scores.

However, it was a bleak 2024 season for Richardson. He was benched at one point and will be remembered for tapping out of a game on third down against division rival Houston Texans because he was fatigued. He finished the year completing just 47.7% of his passes in 11 starts, throwing for 1,814 yards, eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions, while going 6-5.

Why Anthony Richardson Makes Sense for Pittsburgh

Credit: Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Barnwell, the Steelers can get Richardson for a 2026 fourth-round pick.

“Richardson simply hasn’t been up to the task of playing quarterback at the professional level, but he also has thrown just 348 pro passes,” notes Barnwell. “The Steelers wouldn’t be on the hook for an exorbitant deal, as he is owed $1 million in 2025 and $5.4 million in 2026, all of which is guaranteed. If the Steelers think there’s a possibility of him turning into a viable starter next season, the 23-year-old would be worth the risk, especially given their current alternatives.”

The Steelers could also use Richardson for designed runs, similar to how they utilized Justin Fields last season.

“Arthur Smith’s predilection for the run game is well-known, and while he hasn’t always had quarterbacks who could feature in the designed run game, he built in concepts for Marcus Mariota and Justin Fields to make an impact with their legs. Some coaches aren’t comfortable bringing in a player off the bench for a package of plays, but [Mike] Tomlin and Smith used Fields in spots during the second half of last season, including a zone-read play that sealed a 44-38 win over the Bengals late in the fourth quarter,” Barnwell explains.

Rodgers will most likely be one-and-done in Pittsburgh, so a Richardson trade makes sense if the front office believes he can develop into a franchise quarterback. And if they can get him for a Day 3 pick, even better.