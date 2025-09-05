Following their season-opening 24-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys where they struggled to pressure Dak Prescott, the Philadelphia Eagles have signed a three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher.

The Eagles inked Za’Darius Smith to a one-year deal worth up to $9 million, according to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz.

Smith had nine sacks last season with the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions. The Lions released him in March.

The Eagles failed to sack Prescott Thursday night, with a major factor being the ejection of defensive tackle Jalen Carter for spitting on the Cowboys quarterback before the first snap.

“Things got off to an ominous start when the Eagles’ best defensive lineman, Jalen Carter, was ejected before playing a single snap. The ripple effect of that was that Moro Ojomo and Byron Young played far more snaps than expected. Both struggled to sub-60.0 PFF overall grades. Carter’s absence was a huge factor in Philadelphia’s failure to sack Dak Prescott a single time,” writes Pro Football Focus.

Smith Addresses Eagles’ Pass Rush Concerns

Along with cornerback, defensive end was an area of concern for the Eagles with the loss of Josh Sweat to free agency and Brandon Graham to retirement. They also traded 2024 free-agent bust Bryce Huff to the San Francisco 49ers.

“Thought Eagles edge rush situation was greatest need all offseason,” noted The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane. “Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt were fine in Week 1. Josh Uche was effective as third guy. And they still have Azeez Ojulari and Ogbo Okoronkwo. But if Smith still has gas in the tank, he’s proven the most in the NFL.”

In 10 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Browns and Lions, Smith has recorded 69 sacks, 85 tackles for loss and 173 quarterback hits. Pro Football Focus ranked Smith as the 33rd best defensive end among 210 last year.

Smith will be eligible to play Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs.