The Philadelphia Eagles will be without one of their key backups as they kick off their season against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.

The Eagles announced that No. 2 quarterback Tanner McKee will be out. Sam Howell, who the Birds recently acquired from the Minnesota Vikings, will serve as Jalen Hurts’ backup.

Tanner McKee’s Injury Opens Door for Sam Howell

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

McKee injured his right thumb during practice on Aug. 18 after hitting a helmet while throwing, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Olivia Reiner. He didn’t participate in practice that week but took mental reps during drills.

McKee, a sixth-round pick out of Stanford in the 2023 NFL Draft, has developed into one of the best backup quarterbacks in the league. In two games (one start) last year, he completed 30-of-45 passes for 323 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions.

During Philadelphia’s first preseason game of 2025 against the Cincinnati Bengals, McKee showed he’s ready to be a starter. He went 20-of-25 for 252 yards and two touchdowns and even scored on a tush push.

If Hurts goes down Thursday, the Eagles will be relying on Howell, who has started 18 games entering his fourth NFL season.

In 2023 with Washington, the former fifth-round pick from the 2022 draft led the Commanders to a 4-13 record while completing 63.4% of his passes for 3,946 yards, 21 touchdowns and a league-leading 21 interceptions. He was also sacked 65 times that season — the most in the NFL.

After two seasons, the Commanders traded Howell to the Seattle Seahawks, where he backed up Geno Smith in 2024. He appeared in two games last season, completing 5-of-14 passes for 24 yards and one interception.

The Vikings signed him in the offseason and he was slated to be J.J. McCarthy’s backup before being traded to the Eagles.