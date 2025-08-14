In the latest Eagles Daily, we tackle what’s going on with A.J. Brown’s hamstring, Malcolm Jenkins receiving the franchise’s greatest honor and Nick Foles revealing a fun fact about the play that changed Super Bowl history.

What’s Going on With A.J. Brown’s Hamstring?

Head coach Nick Sirianni was evasive when asked if Brown suffered a setback with his hamstring injury.

The three-time Pro Bowler took part in Sunday’s public practice at Lincoln Financial Field in front of 50,000 fans, but was then limited at practice on Tuesday and didn’t take part in the joint sessions with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday and Thursday.

When questioned by ESPN’s Tim McManus, Sirianni wouldn’t say whether Brown suffered a setback, stating that the receiver is “working through some things” and their goal is to have him ready for the season opener Sept. 4 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Nick Sirianni would not say whether AJ Brown, who sat out yesterday (hamstring) after being limited the prior two days, had a setback.



A hamstring issue cost Brown three games early in the 2024 season, and he also played through a knee injury during the Eagles’ Super Bowl run.

Malcolm Jenkins to Be Honored Permanently

Jenkins will take his place among franchise greats as the team announced he will be inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame.

Jenkins was the unquestioned leader of the Eagles defense when they won their first Super Bowl championship during the 2017 season.

“A captain on our first Super Bowl-winning team in 2017, Malcolm was a tenacious player who was beloved by his teammates and coaches for the thoughtful leadership and veteran presence he provided,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement.

In six seasons with Philadelphia, Jenkins started all 96 games, recording 11 interceptions — including four returned for touchdowns — 58 pass breakups, 12 forced fumbles, 515 tackles and 5.5 sacks while earning three Pro Bowl selections.

Nick Foles Reveals Full Name of ‘Philly Special’ Play Call

Foles pulled off one of the greatest plays in Super Bowl history when the Eagles upset the New England Patriots 41-33.

It was fourth-and-goal from New England’s one-yard line with 38 seconds left until halftime when Foles approached then-head coach Doug Pederson and asked for the “Philly Special.” Pederson agreed to the call.

The ball was snapped to running back Corey Clement as Foles went to the right side of the offensive line. Clement then ran to his left before pitching the ball to Trey Burton, who threw it to a wide-open Foles in the end zone for a touchdown. The Eagles took a 22-12 lead into halftime.

Time to start printing up new “Philly Special” shirts.