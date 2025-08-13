The New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings met for the first of two joint practices in Minnesota on Wednesday, and Patriots signal-caller Drake Maye had a standout practice.

Maye, who was the No.3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, had one of his best practices of camp on Wednesday. Dan Hartwell of NBC Sports Boston had Maye completing 13 of 21 passes with multiple touchdown passes on the day.

Ben Volin of The Boston Globe even said that Maye was cooking against the Vikings.

“Drake Maye is cooking today,” Volin said on X. “Rolls to his right, flicks it 30 yards over two defenders to Kayshon Boutte, who hauls it in over his shoulder and runs for the TD.”

Volin added that Maye was making impressive throws all day, especially during the 11-on-11 team drills.

“Drake is having a great day so far in 11 on 11s. Ripping impressive throws,” Volin said on X.

The biggest play of the day from New England came courtesy of Maye, who found rookie running back Treyvon Henderson for a 70-yard touchdown. Henderson is also having a terrific offseason and should have a prominent role in the Patriots’ offense in his rookie campaign.

Overall, if Maye can continue to stack excellent practices, the North Carolina product should have a bunch of confidence heading into his highly anticipated second season in 2025. Maye showed a ton of promise during his rookie year in 2024, but he still has a lot of room to grow.

New England will have another practice with Minnesota on Thursday, and then play a preseason game against Kevin O’Connell’s squad on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mike Vrabel’s group will finish the preseason on the road versus the New York Giants.