Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve heard that rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson has been impressive in training camp. The second-round pick caught eyes earlier this summer due to his breakaway speed and toughness, and then continued to show out in the preseason opener.

To start the game off against the Commanders, Henderson returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. It was encouraging to see the rookie not only contribute on offense but also as a special teams weapon, and he could be working his way into a large role immediately.

This week, Henderson and the Patriots are in Minnesota practicing with the Vikings ahead of their second preseason game Saturday. During Wednesday’s practice, Henderson caught a pass from Drake Maye and took it 70-ish yards to the house.

After practice, Maye spoke glowingly of his new weapon.

“They didn’t account for him and I was just trying to give it to him – an easy ball to let him catch and run,” Maye said. “It’s hard to catch him when he’s in the open field.”

QB Drake Maye on connecting with RB TreVeyon Henderson on a 70ish-yard catch-and-run TD vs. the Vikings today:



"They didn't account for him and I was just trying to give it to him – an easy ball to let him catch and run. It's hard to catch him when he's in the open field." — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 13, 2025

As Maye mentioned, Henderson is definitely hard to catch in the open field, and he proved that with his dynamic kick return.

Initially, it was thought that Henderson would be behind Rhamondre Stevenson on the depth chart. However, due to Henderson’s recent performance and Stevenson missing practices, some believe that the rookie could end up being the team’s lead back.

In 2024, Henderson was a key part of the Buckeyes’ championship team and rushed for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns. The running back also caught 27 passes for 284 yards and led the Big 10 in yards per carry.