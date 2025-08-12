Drake Maye had an impressive rookie season in 2024, given his circumstances. The quarterback had to deal with one of the worst pass-catcher groups in the league, an inconsistent offensive line, and a coaching staff that appeared to be in over its head.

Still, Maye was able to throw for 2,276 yards with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The quarterback also rushed for 421 yards and two scores, showing off his dual-threat ability.

Now, ahead of Maye’s sophomore season, expectations are much higher. The team has a new coaching staff, improved group of pass-catchers, and a better offensive line. As a result, many expect Maye to have a breakout season in 2025.

The Athletic annually ranks each starting quarterback and places them in tiers, and the 2025 rankings were just released. Its panel of 50 experts included six general managers, six assistant GMs, six former general managers, five other executives, eight head coaches and 19 other coaches.

“Each voter placed 34 veteran quarterbacks into five tiers, from best (Tier 1) to worst (Tier 5),” The Athletic’s Mike Sando wrote Monday. “Quarterbacks were then ranked by average vote and placed into tiers based on vote distribution. The survey excludes rookies because voters have not seen them play in the NFL.”

The results of this survey had Maye sitting at No. 22, which is firmly in Tier 3. Voters mentioned Maye’s 10 interceptions and 32 sacks from last year as the main reasons he wasn’t ranked higher.

“His team was so bad,” an offensive coordinator said, per Sando. “Vince Lombardi couldn’t have gotten that team any more wins than they got. Maye has promise. There is talent. There is ability. I think he looked very natural at the position.”

While Maye isn’t among the top half of the quarterbacks yet, the general consensus was that he could reach that level eventually.

Maye was selected with the third pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Notably, Caleb Williams, who was selected by the Bears with the first pick of that draft, came in behind Maye in the rankings at No. 23. Jayden Daniels (No. 6) and Bo Nix (T20) were the only 2024 passers ahead of Maye.

Other notable quarterbacks in Maye’s tier include Kyler Murray, Aaron Rodgers, and Trevor Lawrence. It will be interesting to see next summer’s rankings if Maye performs up to expectations this season.