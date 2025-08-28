The Miami Dolphins were one of the three teams that tried to claim a highly coveted defensive back off waivers on Wednesday, but failed to do so.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, and New Orleans Saints attempted to snag cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis off the waiver wire. Armour-Davis ended up joining the Tennessee Titans, who were No.1 in the waiver order.

“New Titans CB Jalyn Armour-Davis was a popular guy on waivers. The Eagles, Saints and Dolphins also put in claims for the former Ravens DB, but Tennessee had the No. 1 priority,” Garofolo said on X.

Armour-Davis was a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. The 25-year-old has struggled with injuries since entering the league, playing in just 19 games through three seasons.

Though Armour-Davis has had a hard time staying on the field, the Alabama product is still a promising player with every down potential at corner.

The Dolphins moved on from Jalen Ramsey and Kendall Fuller this offseason, and just placed Cam Smith on the reserve/non-football illness list, meaning the cornerback room in Miami will look a bit different come Week 1. Armour-Davis would’ve been a nice add, but it’s not the end of the world, especially because the team was able to land JuJu Brents off waivers.

Brents has nine games of starting experience with the Indianapolis Colts, but has also had issues with availability.