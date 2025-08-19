Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins are preparing to wrap up the preseason against the Jaguars on Saturday.

It’s been a productive summer for the Dolphins, who are desperately trying to return to postseason play in 2025. The team tied against the Bears in the preseason opener and then came away with a win over the Lions last weekend. We’ve seen some players make their case for playing time in 2025, while we’ve seen others seemingly play their way off the roster.

We’ve known for a while now that the Dolphins will kick off the 2025 season against the Colts. However, we didn’t know until today who the starting quarterback for the Colts would be. A couple of former first-round picks, Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson, have been battling for the spot all summer, and the team announced on Tuesday that Jones won the job.

Breaking: The Colts named Daniel Jones as their starting QB for their regular-season opener vs. the Dolphins, according to @AdamSchefter and @HolderStephen.



— ESPN (@espn) August 19, 2025

This is a disappointing development for the Colts, who used the No. 4 pick on Richardson in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, Richardson has failed to impress in the NFL, and now it appears his time as the starter in Indianapolis could be over.

Jones hasn’t been all that better as a pro, to be fair. The former Giant and Viking has failed to sustain success and could be running out of chances if he doesn’t stick in Indianapolis.

Jones played in 10 games last season and threw for 2,070 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. Overall, Jones has two seasons of 3,000+ passing yards and has thrown 70 touchdowns and 47 interceptions in his six-year career.

This is notable for the Dolphins as Richardson is much more of a threat with his legs than Jones. Richardson had just under 500 rushing yards and six rushing scores in 11 games last season, so that would’ve been another aspect for the Dolphins to worry about.

This will be just the second time Jones has taken the field against the Dolphins. The first matchup was in 2023, and the Dolphins went on to win that game 31-16 as Jones threw for 119 yards.