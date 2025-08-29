The Dolphins are preparing for their Week 1 matchup against the Colts, and distractions are the last thing the team needs right now. Unfortunately, they appear to have one involving an assistant coach.

Per reports, outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow was arrested on Friday and charged with battery/domestic violence in Broward County, Florida. The specific details of the incident and what led to the arrest are unknown at this time, and Crow has been placed on administrative leave. The team released the following statement:

We are aware of the serious matter involving Ryan Crow and currently gathering more information. Ryan has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately. We have been in communication with the NFL and will reserve further comment at this time.

Crow joined the Dolphins ahead of the 2024 season after spending the previous six seasons as coach with the Tennessee Titans. During his six seasons in Tennessee, Crow helped multiple Titans’ defenders like Denico Autry and Harold Landry III have career seasons.

During his first year in Miami, Crow oversaw the development of impressive rookie edge-rusher Chop Robinson. Robinson ended with six sacks and eight tackles for loss and steadily improved as the season went along. This offseason, Crow interviewed for the defensive coordinator position with Mike Vrabel and the Patriots, but that gig ended up going to Terrell Williams. Crow and Vrabel worked together in Tennessee.

This year, Crow was slated to have an even more impressive group of players to work with in Miami. The Dolphins have Robinson, Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, and Matthew Judon on the roster as edge-rushers.

As mentioned above, Crow will be placed on leave and it’s unknown when/if the coach will be back in his role. In Crow’s absence, linebackers coach Joe Barry and assistant linebackers coach Matt O’Donnell will likely handle coaching the outside linebackers as well.