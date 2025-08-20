The Dolphins are potentially getting a huge boost to their pass-catcher group this week. The team announced that tight end Darren Waller has been activated from the PUP (physically unable to perform) list.

Waller was added in a trade from the Giants earlier this offseason. The Dolphins sent the Giants a 2026 sixth-round pick for Waller and a 2027 seventh-round pick. This trade was made just days after the Dolphins traded away former starting tight end Jonnu Smith and cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Steelers.

Waller announced his retirement last summer and didn’t play in the 2024 season as a result. However, the veteran changed his mind this offseason, and will now officially play for the Dolphins in 2025.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said on Monday that he expected Waller back soon.

“I’m expecting to see him sooner than later,” McDaniel said. “In the back of my mind, it would be this week, but I’m not going to just put him out there this week just because I said it before. I’m hopeful, but it’s very soon so we’re just making sure all our ducks are in a row before we take that listing off of him.”

Now, just two days later, Waller is indeed ready to practice with his teammates. McDaniel also referred to Waller as a “cerebral” player and mentioned that the veteran is in a “good spot.”

“So he’s on it, and he hasn’t been shy of letting his teammates know how honored he is,” McDaniel added. “Specifically, when they make a mistake. So we’re doing all the little things. I think he’s in a good spot, and we’re excited to see him once he gets on the field.”

The Dolphins certainly need Waller to be his vintage self. Behind Waller on the depth chart, the Dolphins have Pharaoh Brown, Tanner Conner, and Julian Hill. Those three tight ends combined for just 23 catches last season, so it’s not exactly a deep group.

Meanwhile, Waller made the Pro Bowl in 2020 and was briefly among the best tight ends in the league at one time. Waller caught 90+ passes and gained 1,000+ yards in both 2019 and 2020 and managed to catch 52 passes for 552 yards on a bad Giants’ offense in 2023.

If Waller is anywhere near his previous form, the Dolphins could have top pass-catching unit in the league.