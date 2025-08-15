A new report has revealed some internal Cleveland Browns concerns about third-round pick Dillon Gabriel. And that is very good news for fellow rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

One of the biggest stories in the NFL this summer is the ongoing QB battle in Browns camp. The team has four different QBs vying for three spots, and two of them are players they drafted in April. Many fans want to see fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders win a prominent role. But the team has an affinity for third-rounder Dillon Gabriel

With Sanders dealing with an oblique injury, he is not expected to play in their second preseason game this weekend. Opening the door for Gabriel to prove he is deserving of being higher on the depth chart. However, ahead of their game against the Eagles on Saturday, a new report reveals some growing “concerns” the coaching staff has about Gabriel.

“There is concern about Gabriel’s ability to lead the team on Sundays. And the overall belief is the starting job will land in the lap of Joe Flacco,” Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda reports. “The red flag on Gabriel is the propensity to leave the pocket and throw on the move. Something he had success with in college at Oklahoma and Oregon.

“Sources at practice tell me it seems as though Gabriel is purposely looking to leave the pocket. Despite the design of the play, and that’s not a good thing.”

There have already been concerns that the Browns wasted a third-round pick on Gabriel. He has been dealing with a hamstring injury recently, and that kept him off the field in their preseason opener last week. If he does start on Saturday, he will get the chance to quiet the doubters. And change opinions inside the Browns facility.

However, a poor performance will only make the push from fans for Sanders to be above him in the depth chart grow stronger.