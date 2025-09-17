Dexter Lawrence’s New York Giants are one of 10 teams that have yet to win a game this season. If they don’t turn things around quickly, a 0-2 start could quickly turn to 0-3, or even worse. With the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers on the schedule next, the Giants have no room for error.

Plus, as more losses pile up, the more head coach Brian Daboll and even general manager Joe Schoen’s jobs will be at risk. Not only that, the Giants run the risk of losing the locker room, where even the team’s best players aren’t willing to put their careers on the line in a lost season.

Could Dexter Lawrence be on the verge of tuning out?

According to ESPN’s Giants expert Jordan Raanan, Lawrence is already “getting very frustrated” with his team facing yet another losing season. Raanan says, “you can see it building, little by little.”

Related: 1 Bold Prediction for Every Game in NFL Week 3

Remember, Lawrence has only been to the playoffs once since arriving as the 17th overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He hasn’t been able to make a postseason appearance since 2022. The Giants have gone just 7-24 with Lawrence in the lineup since their last playoff win. That type of failure has to weigh on a player’s psyche, especially as one of the best at his position.

While Lawrence literally has a tattoo of the Giants’ logo on his bicep, one has to wonder how much longer the three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle will continue to put up with a losing effort. Under contract through the 2027 season, his only way out may be via trade, and there would surely be a long list of teams lining up for the 27-year-old’s services.