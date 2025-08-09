A day after the preseason game between the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons was stopped early in the fourth quarter due to the Morice Norris injury, there are very promising developments on the Lions’ 24-year-old defensive back.

On Saturday, Norris posted on Instagram announcing that he is “all good” and thanking everyone who reached out and kept him in their thoughts following his injury on Friday.

“I’m all good man don’t stress it. Appreciate all the check ins and love.” Detroit Lions safety Morice Norris on social media

With 14:50 remaining in the fourth quarter, Norris went down to make a tackle on Falcons rookie running back Nathan Carter. That’s when Carter’s knee hit Norris in the head, causing him to lose consciousness and lay motionless on the field.

After being attended to by trainers and doctors, Norris was taken off the field in an ambulance. Both teams opted not to play the remainder of the game, resulting in it ending in a Lions’ 17-10 victory as the clock ran out without another play taking place.

Following the game, the Lions announced that Norris was in stable condition and had “feeling and movement in all his extremities.” He was kept overnight for observation at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.

On Saturday, Lions’ cornerback Terrion Arnold posted a screenshot to Instagram of his FaceTime call with Norris. Detroit’s second-year safety was in good spirits and indicated he would be heading home soon.

Best of all, Norris is expected to return home on Sunday. The Lions’ medical staff will likely exercise extreme caution, keeping him off the practice field for as long as needed. Once he is cleared to return, Norris will resume his training camp battle with Ian Kennelly and Erick Hallett to become the fourth safety on the Lions’ depth chart this season.

