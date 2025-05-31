Detroit Lions’ multi-time Pro Bowler could be angling for contract holdout

Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The Detroit Lions have had a tough offseason following their 15-win season last year, as they have had to replace both their offensive and defensive coordinators. While the Lions still believe they have a strong enough core to accomplish their goals of winning the first Super Bowl in franchise history, a pair of their players could cause some headaches.

We previously reported on starting linebacker Alex Anzalone possibly angling for a better contract. Now, it appears four-time Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow is taking a stance on his contract too by being absent from the team’s voluntary OTAs.

“Ragnow also is unhappy with the extension he signed in 2021 that made him the highest-paid center in the NFL. He has two years left on his deal and is due to make $9.15 million this fall.” Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett on Frank Ragnow

While the practices are not mandatory, Ragnow and Anzalone are the only two players who were not present for this week’s workouts. Anzalone is set to have a $7.2 million cap hit in 2025, but it’s also the last year of his contract.

Meanwhile, Ragnow signed a contract that made him the highest-paid center in 2021, but his deal expires after the 2026 season. Set to have a cap hit of $14 million in 2025, Ragnow ranks as the fourth-highest-paid center by annual average value. Players ranking above him are Creed Humphrey ($18 million per season), Cam Jurgens, and Drew Dalman.

Coming off three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances, Ragnow believes he’s shown more than enough to get paid again. Whether the Lions agree remains to be seen.

