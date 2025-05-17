Derek Carr tried finding a new team before retiring from New Orleans Saints

Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Shortly before the 2025 NFL Draft kicked off, reports emerged that New Orleans Saints starting quarterback Derek Carr was dealing with a shoulder injury. Yet, details were scant on just how long the four-time Pro Bowl would be sidelined.

Then, the NFL Draft happened, and the Saints came away with quarterback Tyler Shough in the second round as the 40th overall pick. Just over two weeks later, Carr announced his decision to retire from the NFL at the age 34.

However, according to ESPN’s Katherine Terrell and Jeremy Fowler, one of Carr’s “representatives” discussed the possibility of joining at least two other teams. That “indirect” contact with other organizations sent a signal that Carr was available.

Interestingly enough, the Saints never actually provided Carr with any permission to discuss joining a new organization. Either way, the discussions didn’t lead to anything.

Carr, who was limited to just 10 games in 2024 while dealing with an injury, held a $30 million salary plus an additional $10 million bonus for 2025. Combine that cost with the uncertainty surrounding his shoulder and it’s not hard to see why other teams didn’t leap at the potential opportunity.

Now, Shough, who’s already 25 years old, has the clearest path to winning the starting quarterback job in New Orleans. Yet, he’s set to join a competition that also features 2023 fourth-round pick Jake Haener and 2024 fifth-round pick Spencer Rattler. Naturally, Shough is the favorite to win the job.

Related: 2025 NFL QB Rankings: See where the New Orleans Saints QB ranks