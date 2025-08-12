Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington didn’t hold back in his critique of the Dallas Cowboys during an appearance on ESPN’s “First Take.”

Washington laid into owner Jerry Jones amid the contract saga with All-Pro defensive end Micah Parsons and the seemingly never-ending soap opera surrounding the franchise.

“There’s box office and there’s Oscars, Jerry. Been awhile, huh?” the Cowboys superfan said. “You ain’t been to the show, you wouldn’t know. Haven’t been to the show so you wouldn’t know what it is to win.”

"All money ain't good money, Jerry."



Washington was pointing to the fact that the Cowboys haven’t sniffed the Super Bowl — let alone the NFC Championship game — in 30 seasons.

Jones and the Cowboys have endured a tumultuous year. After an injury-ravaged season that saw Dallas miss the playoffs with a 7-10 record, head coach Mike McCarthy was fired. Instead of finding a new voice outside the organization, Jones decided to stay in-house and promote offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to head coach, a move critics widely panned.

If that wasn’t enough, Jones is now embroiled in a training camp controversy surrounding their best player. Parsons is entering the final year of his rookie deal that pays him $24 million and requested a trade on Aug. 1 after contract negotiations hit an impasse. Jones has yet to speak with Parsons’ agent since, claiming the two had a handshake agreement on a new contract despite having nothing in writing.