Denver Broncos have NFL’s ‘most exciting’ future

A year ago, the Denver Broncos seemed lost after cutting bait with Russell Wilson. Yet, making the decision to draft Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has drastically brightened the Broncos’ future.
Now, according to Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon, Nix, Patrick Surtain II, and 2025 first-round pick Jahdae Barron compose the NFL’s “most exciting young core” of talent. Gagnon also added receiver Marvin Mims Jr, and running back RJ Harvey to that list, but it’s Nix and Surtain that carry the Broncos to the top.
The Broncos are poised to have arguably the NFL’s best defense, and Surtain as the reigning DPOY is a big reason why. Yet, they’ve only further added to an existing strength by acquiring Talanoa Hufanga, Dre Greenlaw, and Barron too. Add it all up, and the Broncos’ defense looks elite.
Can the offense continue its growth too? With Sean Payton calling the shots, refining Nix’s skillset, the Broncos’ arrow is pointed straight up after surprisingly reaching the Wild Card in their QB’s rookie season.
The question now is, are the Broncos ready to take the next step from one-and-done in the playoffs to a true Super Bowl contender? If so, they’ll need their young core of talent to come through.
