It’s almost Week 4 of the NFL season, and the hype surrounding Shedeur Sanders has dissipated. If we wind the clock back to the lead-up to the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders was talked about as a potential starting quarterback. Yet, the draft process revealed that few, if any, teams actually viewed him as a viable starter in the near future.

With that, Shedeur slipped all the way to the 144th overall pick before the Cleveland Browns actually traded back up to select Deion Sanders’ son. In other words, all 32 teams had multiple chances to select him, but for whatever reason, Shedeur lasted all the way into the fifth round.

Though, according to Deion, two teams, the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles placed calls to Shedeur on draft weekend. However, Shedeur’s camp responded by telling both teams not to even select him.

It’s a bold move, for any prospect to try telling a team he’s not interested. For Shedeur, he knew he’d get another opportunity. Except, he just didn’t want it to be with a team like the Eagles or Ravens, who have franchise quarterbacks entrenched as QB1.

“How in the world can somebody fault him for thinking, ‘Why in the world would I go back up Lamar for 10 more years?’ Who comes in with that mindset? Where do these guys come from that sit on these platforms and say, ‘You should’ve sat behind and learned the game and developed.’ When have the pros developed anybody? By the time you get to the NFL they expect you to know what you need to do and do it, or somebody else is gonna get in there and do it. I’ve never sat on the bench and said ‘I’ve learned a lot today. Who learns sitting on the bench?” Deion Sanders on Shedeur Sanders (via New Heights Podcast)

No, Sanders wanted the opportunity to climb the depth chart quickly and ascend to starter status, much like he’ll have the chance to do in Cleveland. Sure, Joe Flacco may be atop the Browns’ depth chart right now, but he’s also 40 years old.

Though, Deion also predicted that his son would still get a chance to play at some point during his rookie season. It may not be in Week 4, but it will happen, according to Deion.

“It’s gonna go down this year,” Deion said. “He’s gonna get a shot.”

A 1-2 start is better than most anticipated for Cleveland at this juncture, but if the losses start piling up, the Browns will have no choice but to consider other options. If so, third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel will likely get the first crack at the job, but Sanders may then only be one play away from seeing the field.

