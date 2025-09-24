It has not been going well for FS1’s new “Wake Up Barstool” show, and things got awkward and uncomfortable this week during a guest spot by FOX NFL announcer Greg Olsen.

On Monday, the former Carolina Panthers Pro Bowler made his weekly appearance on the sister station show to talk about the fallout from NFL Week 4. However, instead of making football the focus of the conversation, Barstool Sports boss Dave Portnoy decided to take shots at Olsen’s wardrobe. This did not go over well with the NFL veteran.

“I mean, the shirt with the hat. A logo-less hat, it looks like you’re heading straight to the NLCS or something to call a game,” Portnoy said about Olsen. “Well, the hat is just because I haven’t done my hair this morning,” the FOX announcer said in response.

After Portnoy persisted with his belief that Olsen looked like an MLB umpire, the former football player clearly started to get agitated.

https://twitter.com/GrantSpeaks1/status/1970234513445015817

“I’m just going to be honest, if I’m going to keep getting a hard time from this show, I might just bag Monday mornings and just be like, ‘You know what? You guys are on your own. Deal with it. Good luck,” he said.

Portnoy then reminded Olsen that he missed last week’s show because he overslept. Olsen retorted with, “I might bag it again next week.” Then offered up a stiff jab of his own.

“At what point are you like Mr. Fashion? You’ve got some bad outfits,” said Olsen. “You’re real critical of everybody else’s look for a guy who’s not the best looking guy in the world. Let’s just be clear.”

When Portnoy claimed he can’t change how he looks physically, and at least he was putting more of an effort into his gear, he asked if they could “move past it,” to which Olsen uncomfortably responded, “I don’t know, it’s your show.”

Dave Portnoy’s ‘Wake Up Barstool’ ratings have been bad

https://twitter.com/sportsontvguy/status/1968504547292402062

FOX is making a major investment in Portnoy and Barstool content after the two companies agreed to a content partnership in the summer. “Wake Up Barstool” was expected to be a flagship piece of content. However, the show has been a huge failure so far.

The new morning show started this, and despite a lot of promotion and having the Barstool founder on the show frequently, the program has struggled mightily in TV rankings. During its first week, it peaked with 20,000 viewers on Tuesday and Friday. In its second week, the show reportedly went as high as 23,000 viewers, but as low as 7,000 on one day.

FS1 shows like “The Herd” and “First Things First” usually get over 100,000 viewers daily. The numbers for “Wake Up Barstool” are way behind, and the show’s launch has been a major failure for the network.