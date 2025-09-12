The Miami Dolphins need all the help they can get, especially on offense, after a dismal showing in Week 1. The team went to Indianapolis and got destroyed 33-8 by the Colts, and is now hoping to avoid an 0-2 start in Week 2.

Unfortunately, reinforcements aren’t coming this weekend. The hope was that offseason addition Darren Waller would be ready to go and be the team’s starting tight end. Instead, Waller has barely practiced and has now been ruled out for Week 2 after missing Week 1 as well.

Before the regular season began, head coach Mike McDaniel implied the team was just being cautious with the veteran since he sat out the 2024 season, and he’d be ready to go. Whether Waller suffered a setback, or he was further away than McDaniel knew, it’s obvious that initial assessment from the coach was wrong.

Without Waller in Week 1, Dolphins’ tight ends collected just two catches for 20 yards. There’s no difference-maker at the position in Miami, and it’s hard to be optimistic for the rest of the 2025 season if Waller doesn’t play.

Of course, the Dolphins were counting on Waller contributing right away after the team traded Pro Bowl tight end Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a trade that also involved Minkah Fitzpatrick and Jalen Ramsey. Following that trade, the Dolphins traded with the New York Giants for Waller. Waller retired before the 2024 season, but the Giants still controlled his rights.

It’s been a while since Waller has been great, but he’s been solid at the very least in his career. In 2023 with the Giants, Waller caught 52 passes for 552 yards and one touchdown. The tight end has eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark twice and has also caught 90+ passes twice. Waller made the Pro Bowl in 2020.

The longer this goes on, the more it seems like Waller may never suit up for the Dolphins. McDaniel himself seemed to imply that on Thursday when he said eventually, he will “have to do what’s best for the team.”