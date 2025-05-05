Daniel Jones may already have the edge in Indianapolis Colts’ starting QB competition

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Knowing they needed to create more competition in their quarterback room, the Indianapolis Colts signed former New York Giants first-round pick Daniel Jones to a one-year contract worth $14 million this offseason. Jones is set to compete with former No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson for the starting QB job in Indianapolis.

Yet, despite Richardson boasting two years of experience on coach Shane Steichen’s system, the newcomer may already have a leg up on the competition.

Apparently, according to the Indy Star’s Colts insider Joel A. Erickson, Jones has been working out with top receiver Michael Pittman from the moment the quarterback signed his contract back in March.

Meanwhile, Pittman was unable to meet with Richardson because the quarterback needed rehab for his injuries early in the offseason.

“Pittman has worked out with Daniel Jones since the signing. Wasn’t able to work out with Richardson because he was rehabbing early in the offseason and Richardson’s been in Florida.” Joel Erickson on Daniel Jones working with Michael Pittman

If Jones is already establishing chemistry with the Colts’ top receiver, that could give him the early edge in the starting quarterback battle set to take place in Indianapolis during training camp. Though with more invested in Richardson, the Colts will likely give their soon-to-be 23-year-old quarterback plenty of chances to win the job.

Yet, they also signed Jones for a reason, believing he could create a legit quarterback competition that delivers the best quarterback possible for the job. Whether that’s Jones or Richardson remains to be seen, but the latter’s early work building chemistry surely can’t hurt.

