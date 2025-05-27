Danica Patrick calls ex Aaron Rodgers ’emotionally abusive’

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Danica Patrick is speaking out on her relationship with her ex, Aaron Rodgers.

On a recent appearance on “The Sage Steele Show,” Patrick, a former NASCAR driver, said her relationship with the quarterback was “emotionally abusive” and “wore me down to nothing.”

She even called their sudden breakup in 2020 her most painful experience. ““It felt like it was my life. So when you live with somebody, it’s your whole life,” she said. “And because the nature of the relationship was emotionally abusive, so that wore me down to nothing.

“Someone that you know, people could never imagine that I would lack any confidence, or belief in the simple things about who I am,” Patrick added. “Everything was torn to bits. He leaves a trail of blood. I don’t think I’m saying too much earth-shattering stuff after we — there’s been enough out there.”

Still, Patrick sees the silver lining in the tumultuous relationship. “But it gave me the greatest gift, which is myself,” she said. “It gave me the greatest gift of how much I needed to show up for myself and take care of myself.”

Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images

After calling it quits with Patrick, Rodgers got engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, but the pair called off their engagement in April 2022. He subsequently revealed that he’s in a relationship with a woman named Brittani, and wears what appears to be a wedding band on his left ring finger. He is currently an NFL free agent, and says he is in no rush to decide on his future in football.

Patrick, meanwhile, dated Carter Comstock for nearly a year before calling it quits in March 2022. She was recently spotted kissing a new man at Burning Man festival.