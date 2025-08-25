The Dallas Cowboys, like all other NFL teams, are busy trying to build the best roster possible. Before Wednesday arrives, the Cowboys will have to trim the roster down from 90 to 53 players. Part of that process will involve saying goodbye to players who were once a big part of the team’s plans.

While the Cowboys could also add a few players from other teams who are cutting the fat, the bigger story could revolve around who Dallas parts ways with. They could even shed a former first-round pick, but they may have to get creative to do it.

Recently, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell had a suggestion that sends defensive tackle Mazi Smith to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for just a fifth-round pick. Barnwell also had the Cowboys shipping a sixth-round pick to Seattle to help sweeten the offer.

While Seattle would be taking a chance on a 24-year-old player who was selected with the 23rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, they’d also be set to take on the remaining two years of Smith’s contract. He’s set to have a $3.6 million cap hit in 2025 and a $4.2 million cap hit for 2026.

Those are reasonable numbers for a veteran who produces. The question is how much of an impact Smith can make. He started just three games as a rookie, but he did appear in all 17 contests. He then started all 17 games for the Cowboys last season, but he only compiled 41 tackles (4 for loss) and a sack.

Now the Cowboys could be looking to move on from Smith after signing Solomon Thomas in free agency. They also selected two defensive tackles in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, so it’s not like they don’t have some young prospects in development, should they make the roster.

