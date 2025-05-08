NFL rumors: Specifc Dallas Cowboys star will be tasked with helping to fix George Pickens damaged reputation

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

A Dallas Cowboys insider believes that quarterback Dak Prescott will be tasked with trying to prove George Pickens can be a team player and not a problem child.

After months of rumors, the Pittsburgh Steelers traded star receiver George Pickens. And none other than the Cowboys is the team that will try and prove he is more than worth the trouble. Since the trade was made, reports have claimed that Dallas is hoping their culture will have a positive effect on the young receiver. However, a team insider believes the organization is resting their hopes on the leadership of one specific star.

“Part of the reason Prescott is the NFL’s highest-paid player is because of his leadership. If Prescott can’t get him on the same page, it might be a good thing to part ways after one season instead of giving Pickens a long-term deal. But he’s in a good situation because of the matchups he should see playing with Lamb, and a healthy Prescott should be the best quarterback he’s had throwing him the ball.” The Athletic Cowboys report Jon Machota

The former fourth-round pick has become the face of the Cowboys franchise and their undisputed leader. With that role comes the obligation to bring a team together. The three-time Pro Bowler will get his toughest teammate test yet in Pickens. A player with superstar potential that the Steelers were willing to get third-round picks for instead of hoping he would mature under their guidance.

However, Machota’s point about Prescott being the best QB Pickens will have played with is important. During his three seasons in the league. The receiver was taking passes from Kenny Pickett and Russell Wilson. Quarterbacks who are no longer on the Steelers roster.

Dallas Morning News reporter Calvin Watkins reported yesterday, the Steelers’ unclear QB situation next season was a concern. Now, Pickens will get to work with a top 10 talent in the game. A player who has the skills to keep him happy. And better fit to get him the ball in the ways he wants. That could go a long way to keeping him in a more positive mind frame and a far better than expected teammate.

