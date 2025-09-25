Once he realized he wouldn’t be getting the contract he was seeking from the Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons asked for and received a trade. As soon as he arrived with his new team, the Green Bay Packers proudly gave the four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher just what he was looking for. So, everyone is happy, correct?

Not so fast.

Now that the 2-1 Packers are set to travel to face the 1-2 Cowboys in Dallas, the biggest talking point leading up to Sunday night’s matchup is how awkward things will be for Parsons. After all, he’s returning to the place where he developed into a top-five NFL defender for the past four seasons. He was always beloved by the fanbase, never getting into trouble or stirring up controversy.

One would think that Parsons has earned a lot of respect from everyone in Dallas, in part for what he accomplished and for the grace with which he always operated. Unfortunately, the love is not mutual.

While many were assuming that the Cowboys would prepare some sort of thank you or tribute, celebrating Parsons’ time in Dallas, that will not be the case for Sunday night’s game.

According to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Dallas does not have any sort of service planned for Parsons before or during the game. Jones doesn’t believe it would be “appropriate.”

“I don’t think that’s appropriate this way, Emmitt (Smith coming back) was a different story. But that’s not to diminish Micah. I think Micah’s got enough welcome out there. We just need to show we’ve got anecdotes for that.” Jerry Jones on Micah Parsons’ return

Parsons surely didn’t need any further motivation before he gets to go up against his former team, with a chance to sack his friend Dak Prescott for the first time in a real game, but Jones just provided all the bulletin board material he could ask for.

A quiet game? We wouldn’t expect that from one of the NFL’s best players. In fact, we wouldn’t be surprised if Parsons spends an extra amount of time preparing to face his former team, though it should help that he’s already gone up against the Cowboys’ linemen in practice.

Related: 1 Bold Prediction for Every Game in NFL Week 4, Including the Micah Parsons Bowl