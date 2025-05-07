Analyst: Dallas Cowboys not improving at wide receiver ‘biggest head-scratching’ move of NFL Draft

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys were considered to have a strong 2025 NFL Draft, filling needs on the offensive and defensive lines and in the secondary. However, one top NFL analyst calls it head-scratching that Dallas never improved at the wide receiver position.

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter gave the Cowboys an A-minus draft grade. They selected guard Tyler Booker in the first round, and despite being perceived as a reach, he will most likely be a Day 1 starter to replace the retired Zack Martin.

The Cowboys seemingly nailed their picks in the second and third rounds, taking edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku and cornerback Shavon Revel Jr., respectively.

Out of their nine picks, the Cowboys took only two offensive skill players — both running backs. Jaydon Blue in the fifth round and Phil Mafah in the seventh.

Though Dallas needed help at wide receiver, they decided to bypass the position entirely, leading ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky to call it the biggest head-scratching move of the draft.

“I fully expected them to take one after they had to force the ball to CeeDee Lamb last season,” noted Orlovsky. “Taking guard Tyler Booker in the first round was fine, but they should have tried to find a secondary receiving option in any of the other early rounds.”

Lamb had 1,194 receiving yards and six touchdowns, while Jalen Tolbert added 610 receiving yards and seven scores in 2024. Without adding a promising young receiver, Dallas missed an opportunity to spread the field and give quarterback Dak Prescott another much-needed target.