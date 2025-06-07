Kelvin Joseph, former Dallas Cowboys cornerback, arrested and charged in fatal crash

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph Jr. was arrested and charged on Saturday following a deadly motorcycle crash in Texas.

As reported by the Dallas Morning News, Joseph is facing charges of driving while intoxicated following his alleged involvement in a fatal crash on the U.S. Highway 75’s North Central Expressway in Richardson.

The Richardson Police Department said officers responded to a crash at about 4:50 a.m. involving a motorcycle. Shortly after, 27-year-old Cody Morris of Plano was pronounced dead at the scene, with no other vehicles involved in the crash found in the area.

The Plano Police Department reported receiving a call from Joseph around 5:30 a.m. local time. The 25-year-old told police that he was in a BMW sedan that was involved in a crash with a motorcycle. While speaking to police, law enforcement came to believe that Joseph was intoxicated.

Joseph was booked into the Richardson city jail at around 7:45 a.m. local time. He’s facing a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated and a felony charge of collision involving death. No bond has been set.

The 6-foot-1 cornerback was selected by the Cowboys with the 44th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He started in 2-of-10 games for the Cowboys as a rookie, playing on just 24 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. He also had off-field issues while in Dallas.

On March 18, 2022, Joseph was a passenger in an SUV that shot into a group of men at a parking lot. One of the victims died after being fatally struck in the head. It was later determined that Joseph was not a shooter and the NFL didn’t investigate him for the incident.

Dallas traded Joseph to the Miami Dolphins in 2023 in exchange for cornerback Noah Igbinoghene. He appeared in five games with the Dolphins before being released in November and signing with the Seattle Seahawks. He appeared in just one game with Seattle and then played two games with the Indianapolis Colts in 2024 before being released again.

Joseph signed with the DC Defenders of the United Football League in February. He appeared in 9 games, generating 27 solo tackles and 3 pass breakups. The Defenders are set to face the St. Louis Battlehawks on Sunday in the XFL conference championship game.