Dallas Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones sents blunt message to Micah Parsons

The Dallas Cowboys have seemingly been working all offseason toward getting Micah Parsons signed to a long-term contract extension. Yet, for now Parsons is only signed up through the 2025 season. That should be concerning for the Cowboys, considering the two-time All-Pro is one of the NFL’s best defenders.

Yet, when Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was recently asked about Parsons’ status, he had a blunt message for his superstar defender.

“I haven’t talked with him in about four or five weeks, and of course, that’ll be necessary if he’s going to get a [new] contract. But he’s got a contract. That’s the point. Be sure and clear about that.” Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Micah Parsons

In the lull of the offseason, it’s not uncommon for teams to not have constant contact with their players all throughout the year. However, perhaps this is a bit concerning, considering how important Parsons is to the Cowboys as a whole.

Yet, the Cowboys have plenty of time to work things out with their best defender. Plus, even if the Cowboys neglect to make Parsons one of the NFL’s highest-paid defenders in league history, they could always place the franchise tag on him for two consecutive seasons.

Though, it’s worth noting that players don’t typically appreciate being franchise tagged because they prefer more long-term financial security instead of a big paycheck that’s only guaranteed for one year. In other words, it’s in the Cowboys’ best interest to pay Parsons what he’s worth as soon as they can.

