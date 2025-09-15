NFL Week 2 is nearly over, and we can’t imagine there being a better game than the Dallas Cowboys‘ thrilling 40-37 overtime win over the New York Giants from Sunday. It took everyone on the Cowboys’ team to help pull out their first win of the season. Unfortunately, one of the team’s starting players also suffered a significant injury.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Cowboys starting center Cooper Beebe suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday’s win. While ankle sprains have different recovery timelines for different athletes, this one is expected to keep Beebe out of action for the next six to eight weeks.

The Cowboys hope that Beebe can return closer to six weeks rather than eight, but Dallas is still expected to place him on injured reserve. Doing so will free up a roster spot, so who should the Cowboys fill it with?

While backup center, Brock Hoffman, is expected to take over for Beebe in the starting lineup, chances are Dallas will want to add another player at the position. The Cowboys may not want to execute a trade for someone who will likely be replaced once Beebe is back, so let’s look at three quick fixes in free agency.

Nick Harris

Harris, a 2020 fifth-round pick, is still just 26 years old. At 6-foot-1, 293 pounds, he’s a bit small for the position, which may be why he didn’t crack the Commanders’ 53-man roster this fall. However, he does have six starts to his name and a total of 45 appearances in NFL games. Considered above average as a pass protector, Harris may be an ideal fit for the Cowboys’ offense.

Nick Gates

Another free agent center that could intrigue the Cowboys is Nick Gates. The former New York Giants, Commanders, and Eagles lineman has not only made 66 appearances, he brings 40 starts to the table. Plus, he’d bring added value as a player who can line up at guard or even tackle if needed. That makes him a better replacement who could find a long-term home, either at center or elsewhere.

Connor McGovern

No, this is oddly not the same Connor McGovern who played offensive line for the Cowboys from 2019 to 2022 because he’s starting for the Buffalo Bills. This McGovern does share the same name, but the 32-year-old is still a free agent.

At 6-foot-4, 306 pounds, McGovern has impressive size for a center. He’s also the most experienced option on this list, having started 96 of his 109 NFL appearances across eight seasons. A former fifth-round pick, McGovern has had to grind for every opportunity he’s received, and yet he’s never been on a playoff team. Having a chance to change that this season with the Cowboys could be all the motivation he needs to make an impact.

