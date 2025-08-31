While no one knew the Dallas Cowboys would trade Micah Parsons, Dak Prescott and his teammates all knew he needed and wanted a new contract. Set to enter 2025 in the final year of his rookie contract, Parsons reportedly tried to sit down with the Cowboys at the negotiation table last offseason, but they evidently weren’t interested yet.

The Cowboys wanted Parsons to play out his contract before they agreed to a long-term extension, but after earning four Pro Bowl nods in as many seasons, he felt payday should have already arrived. Still, despite not participating in training camp practices due to back tightness, no one thought the Cowboys would just trade their best player, especially right before the regular season kicked off.

So, what does Prescott, the Cowboys player with the most pressure to perform in Dallas, think about trading his best teammate? He apparently wasn’t surprised, especially after things got what he described as “personal.”

“I definitely didn’t think he was going to get traded. But just with the way their negotiations went down, obviously to some extent, hell, y’all were asking me questions, it seemed like it got personal on their ends, so that’s why I wasn’t surprised.” Dak Prescott on Micah Parsons trade

Typically, those trades are done in the offseason, either before or during the NFL Draft, which would have given the Cowboys a better chance of competing right away in 2025. Now, they’ll be waiting until 2027 before those draft picks can start to fully pay off.

While the trade surprised everyone else, Prescott doesn’t seem to have any hard feelings. Or if he does, they’re not between him and Parsons. Prescott noted that he has already been able to exchange a series of text messages with Parsons since the trade, and the QB even “wished him good luck” in his new adventures with the Green Bay Packers.

Ultimately, these two will get a chance to square off in Week 4, when the Packers visit the Cowboys in Dallas for a Sunday Night Football matchup in primetime.

