Close Aaron Rodgers confidant expects signing soon

We’re in the middle of May, and the NFL is still playing the Aaron Rodgers waiting game. The Pittsburgh Steelers, who are expected to be the team the 41-year-old signs with, are the team most impacted by the four-time NFL MVP’s decision.

Yet, Rodgers will have to make an announcement fairly soon with the 2025 NFL season ramping up. The question is, will it be retirement, or will he take the field for a 21st season?

However, Ian O’Connor, the biographer who worked with Rodgers on his book, recently made an appearance on 93.7 The Fan’s The PM Team, where he confidently predicted the Steelers to sign the future Hall of Fame quarterback by the end of the month.

“I just think verbally, behind the scenes, not that he guaranteed it, but he’s told [the Steelers], ‘Listen, I’m gonna play for you. I just don’t want to go there and then miss part of mandatory minicamp because of my personal issues. I’m pretty sure they’re gonna be solved by the end of May, at least in my satisfaction where I can give you my all.’ So that’s where I think he is.” Ian O’Connor on Pittsburgh Steelers signing Aaron Rodgers

O’Connor says he has a “pretty good sense” of the apparent personal issue Rodgers is dealing with and he doesn’t think it’s anything that will prevent him from playing football.

We can’t imagine much of anything getting in the way of Rodgers continuing his football career. He knows time is running out, and the 2025 season may be his last chance to play pro football. So why not join a team with strong odds to return to the playoffs?

