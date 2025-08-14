No one knows what to expect from the Cleveland Browns this season. Last year, their 3-14 record was bad enough to deliver the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

This year, they don’t even know who the starting quarterback will be. So, while every team tries to heighten expectations from one year to the next, the Browns are truly unpredictable.

Yet, there are a lot of opportunities available for a team with so many question marks. Perhaps that’s why they were able to land arguably the most exciting free agent available.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that former Texas Longhorns receiver prospect Isaiah Bond has been “no-billed,” and he will no longer face any criminal charges. This is huge for Bond’s NFL career, considering he was viewed as a highly-touted prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft class.

But with Bond previously facing sexual assault charges, teams seemingly didn’t want anything to do with him. With him now cleared, Bond and his 4.39 speed immediately became a highly desirable rookie, free to sign with anyone.

Shortly after Schefter’s announcement, Bond had some news of his own: he is signing with the Browns to begin his NFL career. He also thanked the Browns for taking a chance on him throughout this painstaking process for everyone involved.

However, according to Cleveland.com’s trusted Browns beat writer, Bond has yet to officially sign his contract with the team. The Browns are continuing to do their due diligence on the tantalizing prospect.

The #Browns are doing their diligence on former #Texas WR Isaiah Bond, who went undrafted b/c of a sexual assault charge that was no-billed on Thursday. He hasn't signed yet and it's not happening today, source says. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 14, 2025

Bond recorded 99 receptions for 1,428 yards and 10 touchdowns across three seasons, spending the first two at Alabama and his final collegiate year at Texas.

Just 21 years old, Bond measures in at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds. While he clearly has speed to burn, now Bond will have to prove he has enough strength to stick as an outside receiver or see if his agility is sharp enough to help him burn defenders from the slot. Either way, he should receive plenty of opportunities in Cleveland.

