Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator: Shedeur Sanders could win starting job

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback job became wide open once Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles last season. Once he re-tore it in December, the Browns’ quarterback job in 2025 was totally up for grabs too. Could Shedeur Sanders be the solution?

Of course, he’ll face stiff competition, as Browns general manager Andrew Berry has been busy this offseason, acquiring four new quarterbacks for the roster. He started by trading former fifth-round selection Dorian Thompson-Robinson for Kenny Pickett, before later signing fan favorite Joe Flacco again.

Then, once the 2025 NFL Draft arrived, he double-dipped by selecting Dillon Gabriel in the third round and Sanders in the fifth. While Gabriel was selected two rounds higher, Sanders’ pre-draft evaluations had him going as high as the first round.

Ultimately, Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees will allow the best performer to win the job, opening the door just enough for Sanders to pass through.

“You can see them all winning the job, I think, right? And so in terms of the competition, we’re so early in the process. We’re so early in evaluating that. Yeah, I think, you know, we have a good group of guys that continue to push one another, and by the time September rolls around, we’ll be ready to go.” Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees on QB competition

Flacco and Pickett are the likely favorites to win, since they have the most experience. Yet, there are still plenty of players inside the locker room who have already played with Flacco and experienced the former Super Bowl winner’s leadership ability.

Basically, it may take a lot for another contender to overtake the grizzled vet. But just because Flacco may be in line to start the season as the QB1, it doesn’t mean he’ll end the year that way. That’s especially true if Cleveland struggles in what’s expected to be an extremely competitive AFC North division again.

