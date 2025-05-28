Top NFL insider anticipates Cleveland Browns trade involving a quarterback

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When the NFL offseason kicked off, no one knew who would be left standing in the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback room. Deshaun Watson had just re-torn his Achilles tendon, which meant he was set to miss a significant chunk of the season. Yet, the Browns may have already been seeking upgrades, even if their starter hadn’t suffered two torn Achilles tendons in the past year.

Cleveland quickly pounced on Joe Flacco in free agency, before later landing Kenny Pickett via trade while sending out former fifth-round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson. They then double-dipped by selecting two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Add it all up, and the Browns have four healthy quarterbacks on their roster, and five if we count Watson. That’s likely too many, even for a QB-desperate team like Cleveland.

So it shouldn’t be shocking to hear ESPN’s NFL insider Jeremy Fowler express confidence in the Browns trading one — likely not Watson or the two rookies. Flacco is projected to start, which could leave Pickett as the only odd man out.

Specifically, Fowler said, “I have a hard time believing they keep four on the roster.”

Of course, another possibility is that someone gets cut from the team. In that event, it could even mean newcomer Shedeur Sanders. After all, if the entire league thought Sanders should fall to the fifth round, who’s to say any team will want him on their 53-man roster right away?

