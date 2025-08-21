A new rumor on Thursday suggests the Cleveland Browns are not confident Quinshon Judkins will be playing for them any time soon.

There was a lot of hope that Ohio State star Quinshon Judkins could come in and make a huge impact in his rookie season. However, a July arrest for domestic violence has thrown the start of his NFL career into limbo. There was hope last week that he could return to the field soon. After charges were dropped by Broward County officials.

Then doubt was placed on a potential return when it was reported he and the Browns were not close on the terms of his rookie deal. And that talks could be paused until the NFL’s investigation was completed. Well, a new rumor on Thursday adds to the speculation that Judkins won’t be suiting up for Cleveland any time soon.

“Teams making calls in search of running back additions include the Saints, Browns, and Chiefs.” Dianna Russini – The Athletic

If the Browns are looking for running backs on the trade or free agent block just under two weeks from the start of the 2025 NFL season, that isn’t a good sign about the rookies’ availability. If the team had the sense that the NFL’s investigation was winding down soon, there would be no reason to look to add to the running back room.

Furthermore, there are no injury concerns with the other three backs, Jerome Ford, Dylan Sampson, and Pierre Strong Jr. So the Browns must feel it could be weeks before Judkins will be available, and they need to fill that spot on the depth chart before the season begins on Sept. 7 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals.