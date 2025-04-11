NFL Draft buzz: Will Cleveland Browns bypass quarterback with No. 2 overall pick after Joe Flacco signing?

The Cleveland Browns have brought back a familiar face to their quarterback room, signing veteran Joe Flacco to a one-year, $4 million deal that could reach $13 million with incentives, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Flacco captured the 2023 Comeback Player of the Year award after going 4-1 and helping the Browns reach the playoffs following injuries to Deshaun Watson, P.J. Walker, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson. He finished that season throwing for 1,616 yards with a 60.3% completion rate, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

His success in Cleveland didn’t carry over to the Indianapolis Colts in 2024, where he posted a 2-4 record in six starts. With the Colts, Flacco threw for 1,761 yards and 12 touchdowns against seven interceptions while completing 65.3% of his passes.

With Flacco returning to Cleveland, questions arise about the Browns’ intentions for the upcoming draft, particularly regarding their No. 2 overall pick.

Cleveland Browns’ NFL Draft direction coming into focus

According to ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi, the Flacco signing suggests Cleveland likely won’t target a quarterback in the first round.

“It could also give a glimpse of the team’s plans at the top of the draft, where it’s becoming more plausible Cleveland bypasses a quarterback. Schefter reported earlier this week that it’s becoming more likely the Browns take Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter with the No. 2 pick,” reports Oyefusi.

This potential shift comes amid broader quarterback concerns in Cleveland. Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam recently acknowledged the team’s mistake in trading for Watson and giving him a fully guaranteed $230 million contract. Watson was accused of sexual misconduct and sexual assault by over two dozen massage therapists during his time with the Houston Texans, reaching settlements with many accusers though no criminal charges were filed.

Since joining the Browns in 2022, Watson has struggled on the field while appearing in just 19 games due to suspension and injuries. He’ll miss a significant portion of the 2025 season after re-tearing his Achilles in the offseason — the same injury that ended his 2024 campaign after seven games.

Second-round QB still possible for Cleveland Browns

Though the Browns appear ready to pass on a first-round quarterback, they could still address the position with their early second-round selection.

“Such patience could allow Cleveland to nab arguably the best prospect in the draft in Hunter and use its second pick at No. 33 to get a developmental quarterback,” writes Oyefusi. “In addition to meeting with [Cam] Ward and [Shedeur] Sanders, who are expected to be first-round picks, the Browns also hosted Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart, Alabama’s Jalen Milroe and Louisville’s Tyler Shough on top 30 visits this week.”

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held from April 24-26.



