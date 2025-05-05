Cleveland Browns linebacker arrested for simple assault, harassment in Pittsburgh

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush Jr. was reportedly arrested on Sunday in Pittsburgh and charged with simple assault and harassment.

As reported by Colin Dunlap of KDKA Radio, Bush was arrested for an incident at his home in the Bell Acres Borough stemming from an alleged domestic incident.

Devin Bush stats (ESPN): 45 solo tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 3 pass deflections, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hit in 16 games last season with the Cleveland Browns

Court paperwork filed over the weekend by law enforcement noted that Bush’s girlfriend told officers that amid an argument, Bush allegedly pinned her against a massage table in their home. The Browns’ linebacker then smashed her cell phone.

Bush admitted to officers that he smashed his girlfriend’s phone, but he denied getting physical with her during the argument. He was taken into custody and charged with counts of simple assault and harassment, with a preliminary hearing before a judge slated for later this month.

A former All-American linebacker with the Michigan Wolverines, Bush was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 10th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The 5-foot-11 linebacker made the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2019, recording 109 total tackles with 9 tackles for loss and 4 fumble recoveries. He finished third for Defensive Rookie of the Year that season.

Devin Bush contract (Spotrac): $1.17 million base salary in 2025, $360,000 signing bonus

Following a four-year stint in Pittsburgh, he spent the 2023 season as a reserve linebacker for the Seattle Seahawks. The 26-year-old signed a one-year deal with Cleveland last offseason, making 10 starts for the club. The team re-signed him to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million in March.

