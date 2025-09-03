The Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, like all other teams, have finalized their rosters and are ready for their individual Week 1 matchups on Sunday. However, despite all their offseason changes, both teams also enter the season with low expectations.

Do the Browns and/or Jets have enough offensive firepower to match what their above-average defenses bring to the table?

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox would still like to see the Browns or Jets trade for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who recently requested a trade. Knox believes Meyers could be had for roughly a 2026 fourth-round pick.

Unlike in Las Vegas, Meyers would not be a No. 1 receiver if he landed in Cleveland or New York. Sure, the Raiders have Brock Bowers as their top target, but as far as pure wide receivers go, Meyers is the top dog in Vegas. However, if he joined the Jets, he’d present a solid complementary option to Garrett Wilson, and the same is true with Jerry Jeudy in Cleveland.

Meyers is an intriguing trade piece for any team looking for a reliable receiver with a proven track record. The 6-foot-2, 193-pound 28-year-old is coming off a career-best 1,027 receiving yards last season, and that was with three different quarterbacks making starts. Imagine what he could do with a more consistent QB, like Geno Smith?

Entering the final year of his contract with a cap hit of $14.9 million, it’s easy to understand why Meyers feels like he deserves a new deal. For whatever reason, the Raiders haven’t budged yet. Perhaps they want to see how well he meshes with their new franchise quarterback first.

Yet, if the Raiders don’t extend Meyers, he’ll be set to enter the open market as a free agent next offseason. Another strong season would certainly drive his value up even further, even though he’ll be 29 years old. However, if Meyers can’t live up to expectations and starts to regress, his market will take a drastic hit.

