A new report reveals one Cleveland Browns rookie has been stealing the show this summer. But it is not much-hyped quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

There has been a huge amount of attention on the Browns’ QB situation this summer. Because the team created an awkward situation by drafting not one, but two signal callers in April’s draft. And added them to a QB room that already included Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Deshaun Watson.

Yet, with no clear frontrunner, there has been a lot of focus on lighting road talent Shedeur Sanders. And his potential to force his way into the starting role with his performance. However, according to Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline, a completely different rookie has amazed coaches and likely locked up a Week 1 starting role.

“In conversations with sources and several players on the Browns roster, Carson Schwesinger has been the talk of camp this summer. Despite the media’s seemingly never-ending focus on quarterback Shedeur Sanders.”

The second round pick reportedly arrived at training camp with a humble and ego-free attitude, as well as a football IQ and work ethic that “impressed coaches.” Furthermore, the linebacker only needed less than two weeks to learn the Cleveland Browns’ defensive playbook front and back.

The number of plays and the complexity of codes in NFL playbooks can take a long time for rookies to learn. However, it clearly was a breeze for the UCLA product. But he showcased his smarts in the pre-draft process, says Pauline.

“According to those who administered the [AIQ and S2 tests], Schwesinger’s scores were comparable to those of Luke Kuechley, the former first-round pick of the Carolina Panthers who went on to become a five-time All-Pro as well as NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2019.”

Pauline added that he is well-respected already by his Browns teammates and they view him “as a throback type of defender.”

